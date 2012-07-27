* June factory profits down 1.7 pct yr/yr vs 5.3 pct drop in
May
* Offers signs of stabilising in economy
* H1 industrial profits down 2.2 pct yr/yr
BEIJING, July 27 China's industrial profits fell
1.7 percent in June from a year earlier, easing from May's 5.3
percent decline and raising hopes that the world's
second-largest economy may be stabilising as policy stimulus
gains traction.
The government has stepped up policy easing in recent
months, cutting interest rates twice in June and July and
fast-tracking infrastructure investment projects.
Chinese factories made combined profits of 468.2 billion
yuan ($73.34 billion) in June, the National Bureau of Statistics
said on Friday.
Profits amounted to 2.3 trillion yuan in the first six
months, down 2.2 percent from a year earlier, moderating from a
decline of 2.4 percent during January-May period, the agency
said in a statement published on its website, www.stats.gov.cn.
"The decline of industrial profits slowed in June, sending
out a positive message that the economy is in the process of
stabilising," Zhang Zhiwei, chief China economist at Nomura in
Hong Kong told Reuters.
"The pace of economic recovery largely hinges on further
policies to be taken by the government in the coming months."
Zhang expects industrial profits to pick up in the second
half and could show growth in some month in the third quarter,
partly due to falling commodity prices that help reduce
corporate costs.
China's annual economic growth slowed to a three-year low of
7.6 percent in the second quarter while factory-gate prices drop
as demand at home and abroad slackens, cutting into corporate
earnings.
China's industry ministry said earlier this week that clear
signs were seen from the industrial sector that the economy
started to stabilise and may pick up in the second
half.
Among the 41 industries being tracked by the statistics
bureau, 27 sectors posted profit growth and 13 industries
reported a profit drop in the first six months compared with the
year earlier period.
Profits of ferrous metal miners plummeted 56.5 percent while
those of chemical, material and product industries dropped 22.5
percent during the same period.
Petroleum refining, coking and nuclear fuel processing
sectors swung into losses from gains in the first six months.
In contrast, power and heat generators and suppliers saw a
big profit jump in the first half, with earnings rising 23.8
percent from a year ago, the agency added.
Automobile manufacturers and companies producing
agricultural products also fared well in the first half, with
profits rising 16.5 percent and 10 percent, respectively.
The NBS indicator of year-to-date profits covers industrial
firms with annual revenue above 20 million yuan.
Apart from industrial profits, some leading economic
indicators also pointed to signs of improvement in the broader
economy.
China's flash factory purchasing managers index rose in July
to its highest level since February, boosted by improvement in
output and new export orders, offering fresh signs that the
world's second-largest economy could manage to steer a
soft-landing.
Economists in a recent Reuters poll forecast that China's
economic growth will pick up in the second half of this year.