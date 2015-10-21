SHANGHAI Oct 21 China will look to push out tax
breaks, introduce financial incentives and streamline approval
processes for infrastructure projects seeking private
investment, state media reported, as Beijing looks to drum up so
far tepid interest for such schemes.
The comments were made by the National Development Reform
Commission, at a briefing on Tuesday to promote the
public-private partnership funding model (PPP), the official
Xinhua news agency reported without providing further details.
These partnerships could help improve structural reform of
investment and financing, energize private investment, while
improving public products and services, Zhang Yong, deputy head
of the NDRC, was quoted as saying.
Beijing is encouraging local governments to seek private
investment for infrastructure projects, in order to fill a
widening funding gap as it clamps down on off-balance sheet
borrowing methods that have traditionally been popular with
local authorities.
So far this year, local governments have advertised over 3.5
trillion yuan ($551.69 billion) worth of projects ranging from
expressways to museums under the PPP model, including 940
billion yuan worth of projects released by seven Chinese
provinces at the Tuesday briefing.
Interest by wholly private investors for these projects has
however been tepid, with the most enthusiastic being
state-related firms such as the Shanghai government-owned
property developer Greenland Group.
Xu Hongcai, director of economic research at state
think-tank China Center for International Economic Exchanges,
was quoted by the Securities Times as saying that many projects
offered poor returns, and some local governments did not provide
enough assurances to private investors, such as sound
compensation plans to allay risk concerns.
Analysts and legal experts say the government is taking
steps to strengthen the legal framework for such projects, which
has also been a concern for private investors. In June, it
implemented new regulations governing PPP projects in sectors
including energy, transport and water resources.
($1 = 6.3441 Chinese yuan renminbi)
