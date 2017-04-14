BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, April 14 Beijing's housing authority has further tightened its curbs on the Chinese capital's property market, saying that property developers will not be allowed to sell their retained investment residential houses.
The rule is effective immediately, according to a statement posted on the website Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development on Friday. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.