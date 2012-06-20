* Advisers say government should relax curbs on luxury homes
* Premier Wen has been adamant about keeping controls in
place
* Analysts say government unlikely to heed call
* Some banks, local authorities looks for ways around
restrictions
By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao
BEIJING, June 20 China's top advisory body
called on the government to relax property market restrictions
to keep the economy growing, a newspaper said on Wednesday, the
first time advisers have made such a proposal on the key Beijing
policy.
The bold call comes amid signs that Chinese property prices
may already be nearing their bottom as Beijing eases monetary
policy and local governments and banks look for ways around
property market restrictions.
Premier Wen Jiabao has been adamant that Beijing will
maintain a clampdown on the once red-hot sector to make prices
more affordable for ordinary Chinese, even as he has called for
other measures to support the country's flagging growth.
"I don't think the proposal on relaxing restrictions on home
purchases will be accepted by the central government since it is
in contrast to Beijing's tightening stance," said Li Wei,
economist from Standard Charted Bank in Shanghai.
The China Daily cited the Chinese People Political
Consultative Conference (CPPCC), an advisory body for
parliament, as saying Beijing should loosen purchase
restrictions for luxury homes in the first-tier cities of
Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.
"Restrictions on purchases should be relaxed for high-end
residential properties in first-tier cities," the newspaper
cited the proposal as saying. The paper did not say how it
obtained the proposal, except to say it was released on Tuesday.
This is the first time a group of influential economic
advisers have called on China to relax controls on the property
market, which soared after China's 4-trillion-yuan stimulus
package launched in the global financial crisis and left prices
out of reach for many Chinese.
Market speculation has been rampant that China could soften
its grip on the housing market by offering bigger discounts on
mortgage rates to support an economy analysts expect to record
its sixth straight quarter of sliding growth in April to June.
A Reuters poll in May forecast 2012 growth at 8.2 percent,
the weakest pace since 1999.
The government has vehemently denied the speculation, saying
it needs to persevere with price controls. While calling in May
for "more priority to maintaining growth", Wen also said "we
must never allow property controls to suffer a setback".
BOOSTING DEMAND
Still, following Beijing's surprise June 7 interest rate
cut, banks have already reduced mortgage rates and begun
offering discounts for home buyers, helping support demand.
And in recent weeks, local authorities hoping to boost land
sales have supported the market with steps ranging from relaxing
credit conditions to offering housing subsidies. Home price data
released on Monday showed prices falling at a slower pace,
suggesting to some analysts that prices are nearing the bottom.
"Local governments want to spur local economies and the
simplest way is property development," said Zhao Xijun, an
economist at Renmin University in Beijing.
The CPPCC, which includes retired or soon-to-be retired
officials, meets in parallel to China's parliament and has no
decision-making powers. But it has in the past floated ideas
that subsequently became law.
To bolster demand, the CPPCC also suggested that Beijing
relies on cutting interest rates rather than reducing banks'
reserve requirement ratios, the newspaper said.
"In terms of monetary policy, the easing should be moderate,
with close attention paid to liquidity, money supply and the
amount of credit in the market to avoid major fluctuations," the
proposal said.
China's government has leaned against the country's frothy
house market for over two years in the hope of taming record
prices and quelling discontent among millions of property buyers
who can not afford to purchase a home.
The campaign has dragged on the economy. The property market
accounted for 13 percent of gross domestic product in 2011.
Beijing's property curbs included purchase restrictions that
bar buyers from buying more than two properties. Mortgage rates
were raised 1.1 times.
Data showed house prices fell for the eighth straight month
in May, but the pace of the drop eased, fanning speculation the
market may be hitting a bottom and could rebound.
Figures from the National Bureau of Statistics also showed
prices fell in 40 cities in May, compared with 43 in April and
46 in March.
Given Wen's public promises that Beijing would not relent on
its campaign to cool house prices, analysts say the CPPCC's
suggestion is likely to remain just that.
"It is difficult for the government to relax control on the
property market as that may cause home prices to soar again,"
said Nie Wen, an analyst from Huabao Trust.
Nie said relaxing controls on luxury home transactions would
also blunt the edge of Beijing's property policy, which has been
aimed at dampening speculation and investment demand for
high-end homes.
"Once China relaxes property curbs, it would cause inflation
to spike again and there would be no end to troubles caused in
the medium- and long-term," said Nie.