BRIEF-Capitaland announces establishment of three new units
* Capitaland ltd - establishment of new wholly owned subsidiaries aspinden hotel reit llc, aspinden sm llc , aspinden trs llc
BEIJING, July 15 China's real estate investment rose 20.3 percent in the first half of 2013 from the same period a year earlier, while revenues from property sales in the country rose 43.2 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.
The rise in investment compares with an increase of 20.6 in the first five months, while the increase in revenue compares with a 52.8 percent rise in January to May.
China's near four-year-old campaign to temper home prices has been partly undone by continuing rising home prices and efforts by local governments to sell land for much-needed revenues.
Recent buoyancy in land markets in tier 1 cities - typically a prelude to home price increases - will reinforce market expectations that prices remain on an upward trend. (Reporting By China Economics Team)
* Capitaland ltd - establishment of new wholly owned subsidiaries aspinden hotel reit llc, aspinden sm llc , aspinden trs llc
BEIJING, April 1 China's central bank injected 618.99 billion yuan ($89.93 billion) into the financial system via short- and medium-term liquidity tools in March, up nearly 50 percent from the previous month, even as financial markets feared a cash crunch.
April 2 A tornado flipped over a mobile home in south-central Louisiana on Sunday, killing a toddler and her mother, as forecasters warned of a dangerous weather system bringing twisters, fierce straight-line winds and hail to the Gulf Coast region.