BEIJING Aug 9 China's real estate investment
rose 20.5 percent in the first seven months of 2013 from the
same period a year earlier, while revenues from property sales
rose 37.8 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said on
Friday.
The rise in investment compares with an increase of 20.3
percent for January to June, while the increase in revenue
compares with a 43.2 percent rise in January to June.
China's near four-year-old campaign to temper home prices
has been partly undone by continuing rising home prices and
efforts by local governments to sell land for much-needed
revenues.
China's politburo, the country's top decision-making body,
did not mention a continuation of cooling steps for the property
sector in a meeting about the economy held in late July, instead
pledging to promote the stable and healthy development of the
market.
