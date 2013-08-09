BEIJING Aug 9 China's real estate investment rose 20.5 percent in the first seven months of 2013 from the same period a year earlier, while revenues from property sales rose 37.8 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

The rise in investment compares with an increase of 20.3 percent for January to June, while the increase in revenue compares with a 43.2 percent rise in January to June.

China's near four-year-old campaign to temper home prices has been partly undone by continuing rising home prices and efforts by local governments to sell land for much-needed revenues.

China's politburo, the country's top decision-making body, did not mention a continuation of cooling steps for the property sector in a meeting about the economy held in late July, instead pledging to promote the stable and healthy development of the market. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing)