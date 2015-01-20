BEIJING Jan 20 Growth in China's real estate
investment slowed to 10.5 percent in 2014 from a year earlier,
while revenues from property sales dropped 6.3 percent on an
annual basis, as the weakening housing sector increasingly
dragged on economic growth.
The rise in investment, reported by the National Bureau of
Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday, compared with an increase of 11.9
percent in the first 11 months of 2014. The drop in sales
revenue for January to November was 7.8 percent.
The investment and revenue data follows data on Sunday
showing new home prices in December fell an average 4.3 percent
year-on-year in 68 of the 70 major cities the NBS monitors.
China's real estate market has been plagued by falling
prices and high inventories in recent months, crimping demand in
40 related economic sectors ranging from steel to cement to
furniture.
The world's second-largest economy grew 7.4 percent in the
whole of 2014, the National Bureau of Statistics said on
Tuesday, undershooting the government's 7.5 percent target and
marking the weakest expansion in 24 years, further clouding the
picture for global demand.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Eric
Meijer)