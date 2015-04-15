April 15 Growth in China's real estate
investment eased to 8.5 percent in the first quarter from a year
earlier as developers made clearing inventory their priority
amid a housing glut.
Property sales volume dropped by 9.2 percent from the
year-earlier period, narrowing from a 16.3 percent decline in
January to February.
The rise in investment, reported by the National Bureau of
Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday, compared with an increase of 10.4
percent in the first two months of 2015, with the rate of growth
dropping for the 13th straight reporting month.
Alarmed by persistent weakness in the property market and
its increasing drag on the economy, policymakers last month said
they were cutting downpayment levels for the second time in six
months and offering bigger tax breaks.
The rate of decline in Chinese home prices slowed in March
from February, two private surveys showed, adding to hopes the
housing market is stabilizing as Beijing enacts policies to
bolster a faltering economy.
