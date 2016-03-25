BRIEF-M.W. Trade Q1 net profit falls to 1.4 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 4.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, March 25 Municipal authorities in Shanghai tightened mortgage downpayment requirement for second home purchases on Friday, in a move to cool an overheating property market that has sparked fear of a bubble forming.
Shanghai also raised the bar for non-residents eligible to buy a home in the city, according to a statement issued by the local government.
Shanghai home prices gained 20.6 percent in February from a year ago, the second biggest gain in the country after the southern city of Shenzhen, up 56.9 percent, despite slowing economic growth. (Reporting by David Lin, Clare Jim and Xiaoyi Shao; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 4.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, May 16 Egypt's central bank governor Tarek Amer said on Tuesday the central bank would "soon" cancel a $100,000 limit on individual bank transfers.