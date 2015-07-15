BEIJING, July 15 Growth in China's real estate
investment slowed to 4.6 percent in the first half of this year
from a year earlier, while the floor area of property sold rose
3.9 percent from the year-earlier period, data showed on
Wednesday.
The rise in investment, reported by the National Bureau of
Statistics (NBS), compared with an increase of 5.1 percent in
the first five months of 2015.
The rise in sales area compares with a 0.2 percent annual
fall for January to May.
While China's property market has shown some stabilisation
after a slew of government support measures, economists say the
sector will continue to drag on broader growth until high
inventories of unsold homes are cleared.
A cooling property market has weighed heavily on the economy
over the past year. Real estate investment, which directly
affects about 40 other business sectors in China, is considered
to be a crucial driver of activity.
