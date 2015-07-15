BEIJING, July 15 Growth in China's real estate investment slowed to 4.6 percent in the first half of this year from a year earlier, while the floor area of property sold rose 3.9 percent from the year-earlier period, data showed on Wednesday.

The rise in investment, reported by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), compared with an increase of 5.1 percent in the first five months of 2015.

The rise in sales area compares with a 0.2 percent annual fall for January to May.

While China's property market has shown some stabilisation after a slew of government support measures, economists say the sector will continue to drag on broader growth until high inventories of unsold homes are cleared.

A cooling property market has weighed heavily on the economy over the past year. Real estate investment, which directly affects about 40 other business sectors in China, is considered to be a crucial driver of activity. (Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)