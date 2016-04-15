BEIJING, April 15 China sees its property sector
showing a greater contribution to economic growth in the first
quarter this year, the statistics bureau said on Friday.
Spokesman Sheng Laiyun said there was increased divergence
between property prices in major cities and smaller cities,
while prices would continue to come under pressure from big
inventories.
Sheng's remarks follow news that China's property investment
growth quickened to 6.2 percent in the first three months of
2016, as national sales growth accelerated to a near three-year
high on a range of official stimulus measures.
The growth in real estate investment, a major driver of the
economy which affects more than 40 other sectors from cement to
furniture, was up from an increase of 3 percent in the January
to February period.
China's economy grew 6.7 percent in the first quarter from a
year earlier, meeting expectations but at its slowest pace in
seven years.
(Reporting By Kevin Yao; Editing by Eric Meijer)