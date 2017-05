BEIJING Oct 21 China's outstanding mortgage loans to individuals rose 33.4 percent to 17.93 trillion yuan ($2.65 trillion) from a year ago by the end of September, China's central bank said on Friday.

Outstanding loans to property developers grew 7.6 percent to 7.04 trillion yuan ($1.04 trillion) over the same period, it said in a report posted on its website. ($1 = 6.7595 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Kevin Yao; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)