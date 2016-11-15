BEIJING Nov 15 China's Shenzhen city will raise
downpayment level to 70 percent for second-home buyers who
borrow from the housing provident fund to finance their homes,
effective from Nov. 15, the Shenzhen Housing provident Fund
Management center said in a notice on Tuesday.
The downpayment for first-time buyers using the housing
provident fund will be increased to 30 percent, effective from
the same date, it said.
The housing provident fund is a kind of social insurance
that allows Chinese employees to save money towards purchasing
their own homes.
(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)