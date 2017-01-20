Azeri central bank does not expect manat to weaken in 2017
BAKU, May 30 Azeri central bank governor Elman Rustamov said on Tuesday that he did not expect the country's manat currency to weaken this year.
BEIJING Jan 20 China issued 4.96 trillion yuan ($721.54 billion) of new mortgages to individuals in 2016, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on Friday.
Outstanding mortgages held by individuals rose 35 percent year-on-year to 19.14 trillion yuan as of end-December, PBOC said in a fourth quarter report posted on its website.
China's outstanding real estate loans rose 27 percent year-on-year to 26.68 trillion yuan as of Dec. 31, the PBOC said.
($1 = 6.8742 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Yawen Chen)
