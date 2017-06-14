BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties requests for lifting of trading halt
BEIJING, June 14 China's property investment growth eased for the first time in three months in May, a Reuters calculation based on the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Wednesday.
It grew 7.2 percent from a year ago, compared to a rise of 9.6 percent in April.
The year-on-year growth of new construction starts nearly halved to 5.2 percent from April's 10.1 percent. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Beijing Monitoring Desk)
* Says it plans to issue 22,034,126 shares of the company to merge with Namu Tech Co., Ltd, a software development firm