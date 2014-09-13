BEIJING, Sept 13 China's real estate investment rose 13.2 percent in the first eight months of 2014 from a year earlier, while revenues from property sales dropped 8.9 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday.

The rise in investment compared with an increase of 13.7 percent in the first seven months of 2014. The drop in revenues compared with a fall of 8.2 percent for January to July.

Economists believe the cooling housing market poses the biggest risk to the world's second-largest economy, even as Beijing tries to stimulate overall growth.

Real estate investment directly affects about 40 other business sectors and is a crucial driver of activity. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)