June 11 Growth in China's real estate investment
slowed to 5.1 percent in the first five months from a year
earlier, while the floor area of property sold dropped 0.2
percent from the year-earlier period, data showed on Thursday.
The rise in investment, reported by the National Bureau of
Statistics (NBS), compared with an increase of 6 percent in the
first four months of 2015.
The drop in sales area compares with a 4.8 percent annual
fall for January to April.
A cooling property market has weighed heavily on the economy
over the past year. Real estate investment, which directly
affects about 40 other business sectors in China, is considered
to be a crucial driver of activity.
While home sales have picked up recently and prices show
signs of levelling off in bigger cities, economists say the
sector will continue to drag on broader growth until high
inventories of unsold homes are cleared, investment resumes and
construction picks up.
