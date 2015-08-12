BEIJING Aug 12 Growth in China's real estate
investment slowed to 4.3 percent in the first seventh months of
this year from a year ago, while the area of property sold rose
an annual 6.1 percent, official data showed on Wednesday.
The property investment news is a bad omen for China's
economic growth, which has stalled as weak overseas demand cut
into exports and industrial production, prompting the People's
Bank of China to devalue the yuan on Tuesday.
A cooling property market has weighed heavily on the economy
over the past year. Real estate investment, which directly
affects about 40 other business sectors in China, is considered
to be a crucial growth driver.
The weak rise in investment, reported by the National Bureau
of Statistics(NBS), compared with an increase of 4.6 percent in
the first half of this year.
The rise in sales area compares with a 3.9 percent annual
rise in January to June.
While home sales and prices have improved in bigger Chinese
cities in recent months after a barrage of government support
measures, conditions remain weak in smaller cities and a huge
overhang of unsold houses is discouraging new investment and
construction.
