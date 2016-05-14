UPDATE 1-Telia buys cloud services provider Nebula from Ratos
May 22 Nordic telecoms firm Telia said on Monday it was buying Finnish cloud services firm Nebula from private equity company Ratos in a 165 million euro deal.
BEIJING May 14 China's real estate investment rose 7.2 percent in the first four months from a year earlier, while growth in the volume of property sold quickened to 36.5 percent, official data showed on Saturday.
The investment growth, reported by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Saturday, accelerated from an increase of 6.2 percent in the first quarter of 2016.
The growth rate of 36.5 percent in sales by floor area was higher than 33.1 percent in the January to March period.
Real estate investment, which directly affects about 40 other business sectors in China, is considered to be a crucial growth driver for the economy. (Reporting by Clare Jim and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
SHANGHAI, May 22 Shanghai stocks reversed earlier gains to end lower on Monday as lingering worries over economic growth and tighter regulations to curb speculative investments hurt risk appetite.