BEIJING Nov 14 China's real estate investment rose 6.6 percent over January to October from the same period a year earlier, while property sales area increased 26.8 percent, official data showed on Monday.

Investment growth, reported by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), quickened from an increase of 5.8 percent in January to September, while house prices and sales have shown signs of cooling in recent weeks.

A robust recovery in home prices and sales, thanks to a flurry of government stimulus measures, supported the world's second largest economy in the first three quarters of the year.

Nonetheless, in recent months policy makers have started to worry about an overheating property market and the risk of a sudden and sharp correction knocking the economy.

Regulator have told banks to strengthen risk management around property loans and more cities have imposed restrictions on home purchases to curb soaring prices, helping slow real estate investment.

Real estate investment, which directly affects about 40 other business sectors in China, is considered to be a crucial driver for the economy, which last year saw its slowest growth in a quarter of a century. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)