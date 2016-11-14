(Repeats to attach to alerts)
BEIJING Nov 14 China's real estate investment
rose 6.6 percent over January to October from the same period a
year earlier, while property sales area increased 26.8 percent,
official data showed on Monday.
Investment growth, reported by the National Bureau of
Statistics (NBS), quickened from an increase of 5.8 percent in
January to September, while house prices and sales have shown
signs of cooling in recent weeks.
A robust recovery in home prices and sales, thanks to a
flurry of government stimulus measures, supported the world's
second largest economy in the first three quarters of the year.
Nonetheless, in recent months policy makers have started to
worry about an overheating property market and the risk of a
sudden and sharp correction knocking the economy.
Regulator have told banks to strengthen risk management
around property loans and more cities have imposed restrictions
on home purchases to curb soaring prices, helping slow real
estate investment.
Real estate investment, which directly affects about 40
other business sectors in China, is considered to be a crucial
driver for the economy, which last year saw its slowest growth
in a quarter of a century.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)