BEIJING Dec 9 China must maintain its
policy stance against property speculation to drive money back
into the real economy, or home prices could rebound, senior
government economists said in an article published in the
official People's Daily on Friday.
A range of government measures have so far driven down
property transactions and eased housing inflation.
But Ren Xingzhou, Deng Yusong and Xu Wei, all researchers at
the Development Research Centre run by China's cabinet, said:
"Home prices in first-tier and some second-tier cities are still
far beyond ordinary people's actual affordability."
"The tightening moves are at a critical period; we must
stick to them," the researchers said. "Relaxation will attract
more funds into the real estate market, leading to a rebound in
home prices, increasing inflationary pressure and negating all
previous efforts."
The researchers said if the tightening measures were
extended, they expected real estate investment growth to slow to
a more desirable pace of about 20 percent in 2012 from estimated
growth of 30 percent this year.
The government will announce property investment and other
major economic indicators later today.
(Reporting by Langi Chiang; Editing by Chris Lewis)