* Policy relaxation would lead to home price rebound
-researchers
* Property investment may slow to 20 pct in 2012 vs 30 pct
this yr
* CASS sees gradual home price declines next year
(Adds comments)
BEIJING, Dec 9 China must maintain its
policy stance against property speculation to drive money back
into the real economy, or else it faces the risk of home prices
rebounding, senior government economists wrote in comments
published in the official People's Daily on Friday.
A range of government measures have begun to drive down
property transactions and put a cap on housing inflation.
But Ren Xingzhou, Deng Yusong and Xu Wei, all researchers at
the Development Research Centre run by China's cabinet, said:
"Home prices in first-tier and some second-tier cities are still
far beyond ordinary people's actual affordability."
"The tightening moves are at a critical period; we must
stick to them," the researchers said. "Relaxation will attract
more funds into the real estate market, leading to a rebound in
home prices, increasing inflationary pressure and negating all
previous efforts."
The researchers said that if the tightening measures were
extended, they expected real estate investment growth to slow to
a more desirable pace of about 20 percent in 2012 from estimated
growth of 30 percent this year.
Their views were echoed by Wang Juelin, deputy head of
research at the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.
Wang told the official Shanghai Securities News: "On home
prices next year, I'm more worried about a rebound."
"Even any regional relaxation may have a nationwide impact
on the results of tightening measures," Wang said. "China will
not and must not loosen the steps."
China can levy property taxes, which have only been launched
so far in Shanghai and Chongqing on a trial basis, to replace
the existing heavy-handed administrative purchase restrictions
in the long run, but not in the immediate future, he said.
"The property tax must be expanded in the future. That's the
general direction," Wang said. "But we must first meet a few
conditions, including the establishment of a system of shared
information on family home ownership."
Separately, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a top
government think tank, said in a report on Friday that China
would relax its credit policy next year and home prices would
fall gradually, ending up with a soft landing in the real estate
market, provided there is no external shock.
The National Bureau of Statistics will announce property
investment and other major economic indicators later on Friday.
(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Chris
Lewis and Ken Wills)