* Policy relaxation would lead to home price rebound -researchers

* Property investment may slow to 20 pct in 2012 vs 30 pct this yr

* CASS sees gradual home price declines next year (Adds comments)

BEIJING, Dec 9 China must maintain its policy stance against property speculation to drive money back into the real economy, or else it faces the risk of home prices rebounding, senior government economists wrote in comments published in the official People's Daily on Friday.

A range of government measures have begun to drive down property transactions and put a cap on housing inflation.

But Ren Xingzhou, Deng Yusong and Xu Wei, all researchers at the Development Research Centre run by China's cabinet, said: "Home prices in first-tier and some second-tier cities are still far beyond ordinary people's actual affordability."

"The tightening moves are at a critical period; we must stick to them," the researchers said. "Relaxation will attract more funds into the real estate market, leading to a rebound in home prices, increasing inflationary pressure and negating all previous efforts."

The researchers said that if the tightening measures were extended, they expected real estate investment growth to slow to a more desirable pace of about 20 percent in 2012 from estimated growth of 30 percent this year.

Their views were echoed by Wang Juelin, deputy head of research at the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

Wang told the official Shanghai Securities News: "On home prices next year, I'm more worried about a rebound."

"Even any regional relaxation may have a nationwide impact on the results of tightening measures," Wang said. "China will not and must not loosen the steps."

China can levy property taxes, which have only been launched so far in Shanghai and Chongqing on a trial basis, to replace the existing heavy-handed administrative purchase restrictions in the long run, but not in the immediate future, he said.

"The property tax must be expanded in the future. That's the general direction," Wang said. "But we must first meet a few conditions, including the establishment of a system of shared information on family home ownership."

Separately, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a top government think tank, said in a report on Friday that China would relax its credit policy next year and home prices would fall gradually, ending up with a soft landing in the real estate market, provided there is no external shock.

The National Bureau of Statistics will announce property investment and other major economic indicators later on Friday. (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Chris Lewis and Ken Wills)