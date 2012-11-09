BEIJING Nov 9China's real estate investment growth quickened in October while property sales revenues jumped, affirming signs of a mild recovery in the sector and boding well for the broad economy.

Real estate investment, which affects more than 40 other sectors from cement and steel to furniture, rose 15.4 percent in the first 10 months of 2012 from a year earlier, keeping pace with January-September's increase, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

Annual property investment growth in October quickened to 15.5 percent from a rise of 14.2 percent in September, according to Reuters calculations based on official data.

Revenues from property sales in the country in October also rose 31.7 percent from a year earlier, leaping from growth of 4.9 percent in September.

The property sector has shown signs of warming up in recent months as Beijing lowered interest rates twice to shore up economic growth. Some local Chinese governments have also relaxed property market restrictions to boost home sales.

"The rebounding of property sales in October reinforces the recovery of China's real estate market." said Liu Yuan, a head of research at property consultancy Centaline.

Meanwhile, newly started property construction fell 8.5 percent in the first 10 months of 2012, easing from a decline of 8.6 percent in January-September, the NBS data showed.

Improving sales and easier credit will enable developers to start replenishing their land bank and lead to a quickening in construction activity.

But it may be some time before the pace in construction activity shows a revival as it takes at least six months for rebounding home sales to translate into new construction and many developers still hold a lot of unsold inventory, Liu said.

Total land area bought by developers fell 18 percent in the first 10 months from a year earlier, down from an annual drop of 16.5 percent in January-September.

The amount of unsold property space grew to 331 million square meters by the end of October, up from 327 million square meters a month earlier.

China Vanke Co Ltd, the country's largest real estate developer by sales, said sales jumped 33 percent in October from a year earlier to 13.7 billion yuan ($2.19 billion)after rolling out seven new projects.

Vanke and many of its peers reported sharp increases in sales in October as Chinese cities have sought to spur housing demand by making it easier to obtain funds for buyers.

Over 20 other local governments have let buyers borrow more from the government's housing fund, which lends at lower rates than commercial banks.

Other data on Friday showed China's annual industrial output growth quickened more than expected in October and fixed asset investment also ticked higher, cementing investors' expectations of a modest rebound in the final three months of 2012.

($1 = 6.2429 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Nick Edwards; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)