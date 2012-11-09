BEIJING Nov 9China's real estate investment
growth quickened in October while property sales revenues
jumped, affirming signs of a mild recovery in the sector and
boding well for the broad economy.
Real estate investment, which affects more than 40 other
sectors from cement and steel to furniture, rose 15.4 percent in
the first 10 months of 2012 from a year earlier, keeping pace
with January-September's increase, the National Bureau of
Statistics said on Friday.
Annual property investment growth in October quickened to
15.5 percent from a rise of 14.2 percent in September, according
to Reuters calculations based on official data.
Revenues from property sales in the country in October also
rose 31.7 percent from a year earlier, leaping from growth of
4.9 percent in September.
The property sector has shown signs of warming up in recent
months as Beijing lowered interest rates twice to shore up
economic growth. Some local Chinese governments have also
relaxed property market restrictions to boost home sales.
"The rebounding of property sales in October reinforces the
recovery of China's real estate market." said Liu Yuan, a head
of research at property consultancy Centaline.
Meanwhile, newly started property construction fell 8.5
percent in the first 10 months of 2012, easing from a decline of
8.6 percent in January-September, the NBS data showed.
Improving sales and easier credit will enable developers to
start replenishing their land bank and lead to a quickening in
construction activity.
But it may be some time before the pace in construction
activity shows a revival as it takes at least six months for
rebounding home sales to translate into new construction and
many developers still hold a lot of unsold inventory, Liu said.
Total land area bought by developers fell 18 percent in the
first 10 months from a year earlier, down from an annual drop of
16.5 percent in January-September.
The amount of unsold property space grew to 331 million
square meters by the end of October, up from 327 million square
meters a month earlier.
China Vanke Co Ltd, the country's largest real
estate developer by sales, said sales jumped 33 percent in
October from a year earlier to 13.7 billion yuan ($2.19
billion)after rolling out seven new projects.
Vanke and many of its peers reported sharp increases in
sales in October as Chinese cities have sought to spur housing
demand by making it easier to obtain funds for buyers.
Over 20 other local governments have let buyers borrow more
from the government's housing fund, which lends at lower rates
than commercial banks.
Other data on Friday showed China's annual industrial output
growth quickened more than expected in October and fixed asset
investment also ticked higher, cementing investors' expectations
of a modest rebound in the final three months of
2012.
($1 = 6.2429 Chinese yuan)
