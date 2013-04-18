(Adds comments, details)
* China March home prices +3.6 pct on year, +1.2 pct on
month
* New home prices rise in 68 of 70 cities vs 66 in Feb on
month
* Officials expect rises to ease due to new govt measures
* CBRC official warns of rising risk of property credit
By Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing
BEIJING, April 18 China's new home prices rose
in March from a year ago, a third consecutive month, as home
buyers rushed to finalise deals to avoid a new capital gains
tax, which is expected to help slow increases in coming months
as the government looks to crack down on speculation.
Relentlessly rising prices, combined with strong property
sales, highlight the challenges facing Chinese policymakers as
they struggle to curb house price inflation and still support
economic growth.
Average new home prices across China climbed 3.6 percent
last month, after a year-on-year increase of 2.1 percent in
February, according to Reuters calculations from data released
by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Thursday.
Property inflation will likely ease this month after a
flurry of government steps to discourage speculative buying,
according to Liu Jianwei, a senior statistician at the NBS.
"Home demand surged intensively in advance as prospective
home buyers rushed to buy homes and developers have cut or
scrapped discounts on new homes or even raised home prices", Liu
said in a separate statement published on Thursday.
"With the government's property measures taking further
effect, home prices in April are likely to stabilise," Liu said.
China's central government said on March 1 that it planned
to introduce a 20 percent capital gains tax and higher
down-payments and mortgage rates for second-time home buyers in
cities where prices were deemed to be rising too fast.
China's major cities have unveiled strict property controls,
including Beijing, which has raised minimum down-payments on
second home purchases to 70 percent of valuations from 60
percent.
On a monthly basis, new home prices rose 1.2 percent in
March and have now risen for eight of the last nine months.
Home prices rose month-on-month in 68 of 70 major cities
monitored by the NBS in March, up from 66 in February, the NBS
data showed.
New home prices in Beijing rose 8.6 percent in March from a
year earlier, compared with February's year-on-year increase of
5.9 percent. Shanghai's prices were up 6.4 percent in March on a
year ago, versus 3.4 percent annual growth in February.
INITIAL RESULTS
China's fight against property speculation in its third
year. Home prices began their latest climb in mid-2012 when the
central bank began to expand monetary easing as part of
Beijing's growth-supporting policies.
Fresh property tightening measures had shown initial results
in March when growth of property investment and sales cooled
from levels in the first two months, Sheng Laiyun, a spokesman
at the NBS, said on Monday.
Real estate investment expanded 20.2 percent on a year
earlier in the first quarter of 2013, slower than an annual
increase of 22.8 percent in January-February.
Revenues from property sales in March rose 46.5 percent from
a year earlier, marking the second highest monthly gain since
July 2011, though cooling from annual growth of 77.6 percent in
the first two months.
Still, China's home prices face upward pressures as a credit
boom in the first quarter could suggest new money is being
channelled into the property sector.
Wang Zhaoxing, vice-chairman of the China Banking Regulatory
Commission (CBRC), said China will strengthen supervision of
property-related loans this year to combat potential risks to
the banking sector though the quality of this sector's loans are
generally stable.
"There is rising pressure from the risk of property loans
and the potential risks could not be neglected," Wang was quoted
as saying by the official Financial News on Thursday.
China's property developers have a relatively high debt
ratio and more than a half of them still suffer from cash
strains while mortgage defaults are rising.
"There have been increasing defaults on mortgage loans in
some areas since the third quarter last year, especially for
high-end expensive homes or big homes," Wang added.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)