BEIJING, June 26 China will increase financial
incentives and make more land available to redevelop run-down
and overcrowded slum towns as it looks to boost domestic demand
and pursues urbanisation, the State Council, or cabinet, said on
Wednesday.
Some 10 million such towns, located on the edges of big
cities and usually home to migrant workers or the unemployed,
will be in line for redevelopment in the next five years, with
over 3 million targeted for improvement this year.
The State Council said at a regular meeting that China will
maintain the stability and continuity of its policies to anchor
market expectations, but will continue to control its booming
property market.
It will also take measures to boost domestic demand.
"For example, the revamp of such towns could become a new
source of economic growth," it said in a statement on its
website www.gov.cn.
It said it will guide financial institutions to give
monetary support to such towns, and companies involved in
redevelopment projects will be allowed to issue bills and bonds
and get preferential tax treatment.
The central government will also increase land supply for
rebuilding such towns.
China plans to spend some 40 trillion yuan ($6.5 trillion)
to bring 400 million people to its cities over the next decade
as it tries to sustain economic growth.
