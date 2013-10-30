(Adds detail, background)
BEIJING Oct 30 China will increase the supply
of land for homes and spend more on affordable housing projects,
President Xi Jinping said in remarks reported on Wednesday, as
the government steps up efforts to stabilise a red-hot property
market.
New home prices rose the most in nearly three years in
September, adding to the risk of a property bubble in the
world's second-largest economy. Authorities are also concerned
about social stability as more people are priced out of the
market.
The uneven success of efforts to rein in the market has led
some analysts to speculate the government may unveil measures
during a Communist Party leadership meeting in November,
including possibly raising property taxes.
"We must be determined to spend more efforts to solve
various problems in the housing market," the official Xinhua
news agency quoted Xi as saying in a politburo meeting on
Tuesday.
"We should make every effort to increase housing supply
while attaching importance to the adjustment of the public's
housing demand," Xi was quoted as saying.
The government will establish a housing supply system and
will be mainly responsible for the supply of affordable housing
while market forces will govern the supply of other types of
housing, Xi said.
Property prices have climbed despite slower economic growth
and government efforts to curb property price rises, in large
part because of the view that property is one of the best
investment options.
In September, property price rises in Beijing and Shanghai
were particularly high, at 16 percent and 17 percent
respectively. The mayor of Shanghai said on the weekend the city
would increase the supply of cheaper homes.
China invested 1.1 trillion yuan ($180 billion)in building
cheap homes in 2012, and has a target of building 4.7 million
such homes this year.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao, Aileen Wang and Jonathan Standing;
Editing by Robert Birsel)