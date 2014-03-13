* Jan-Feb property investment growth eases to 19.3 pct y/y
* Revenues from property sales drop 3.7 pct
* New contruction work down sharply
* Adds to views economy losing momentum
BEIJING, March 13 China's real estate investment
slowed in the first two months of 2014 while sales dropped from
a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday, the latest
signs of cooling in the property market as the broader economy
as slows.
Real estate investment, which affects more than 40 other
sectors from cement and steel to furniture, rose 19.3 percent in
the January to February period from the same period a year ago,
slower than the 19.8 percent annual growth in 2013, the National
Bureau of Statistics said.
Property sales in terms of floor space dropped 0.1 percent
and fell 3.7 percent in terms of value in the first two months,
the agency said in a statement on its website, www.stats.gov.cn
That compared with increases of 17.3 percent (measured by
floor space) and 26.3 percent (by value), respectively, in 2013
as a whole.
Floor space newly started for construction slumped 27.4
percent in January-February compared with growth of 13.5 percent
in 2013.
China's red-hot property market has shown signs of losing
steam since late 2013 as local governments took further
tightening measures and banks gradually tightened lending to
this sector.
A mild cooling in the market could be welcomed by the
government, which has spent more than four years trying to tame
rising home prices. But a sharp correction in prices nationwide
that could drag down the economy is the scenario the government
is trying to avoid.
China will continue to curb speculative housing demand this
year while employing differentiated policies in different cities
based on various local conditions, Premier Li Keqiang reiterated
on Thursday in a media conference at the end of China's annual
parliament session.
State media last week quoted Vice Housing Minister Qiu
Baoxing as saying that it is impossible for China's property
market to have big crisis within 10 years.