BEIJING, June 1 China's home prices fell
slightly in May from the previous month, two private surveys
showed on Sunday, adding to fresh signs of cooling in a property
market that has become a persistent drag on the broader economy
in recent months.
Prices of new homes in 288 cities fell 0.03 percent in May
from April, marking the second month-on-month drop in a row, a
poll by real estate services firm E-House China Holdings Ltd
showed.
Compared to the same period a year ago, home prices rose 5.8
percent in May, easing from a rise of 6.9 percent in April and
marking the seventh consecutive month of slowing annual property
inflation.
A separate survey by China Real Estate Index System(CREIS)
showed average prices in the 100 biggest cities fell 0.32
percent in May from April, snapping a 23-month-long streak of
monthly rise.
Meanwhile, home prices still rose 7.8 percent in May from a
year ago, moderating from a 9.1 percent gain in April, CREIS
said.
"The property market has entered a stage of price correction
after rising for nearly two years," said CREIS, a consultancy
linked to China's largest online property information firm,
Soufun Holdings.
The real estate market has lost steam since late 2013 as
authorities continued with its property tightening policies to
rein in rapid price growth, a major source of public discontent.
Chinese property developers are starting to feel the pinch
from slowing property sales and rising borrowing costs in recent
months, with some smaller players reported funding difficulties
or even cash flow problems over the past months.
The cooling real estate market also helped drag annual
economic growth to an 18-month low of 7.4 percent in the first
quarter and analysts said a sustained fall would risk China
missing its economic growth target for the fist time in 15
years.
To avoid a sharp downturn in the property sector, a pillar
that directly affects 40 other industries, the central bank
ordered commercial banks to quicken mortgage lending and some
local governments also started to act to lift home purchase
restrictions.
Official figures showed home prices growth in China slowed
to a near one-year low in April. The statistical bureau is due
to publish official home price data for 70 major cities for May
on June 18.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang)