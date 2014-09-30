(Adds analysts' reaction, background)
By Koh Gui Qing and Xiaoyi Shao
BEIJING, Sept 30 China cut mortgage rates and
downpayment levels for some home buyers on Tuesday for the first
time since the 2008 global financial crisis, making one of its
biggest moves this year to boost an economy increasingly
threatened by a sagging housing market.
The relaxation of lending rules for home buyers was
accompanied by steps to increase financing for cash-strapped
developers, which may have problems paying their debts if the
property downturn persists, as many economists expect.
Yet some analysts cautioned investors against thinking that
the housing market and broader economy were poised to stage a
stunning recovery. A glut of unsold or unoccupied homes and
buyers' expectations of further price declines could temper any
rebound.
"We're probably talking about some stabilisation at a low
level, but it's probably unlikely to drive a rebound in this
market," said Zhu Haibin, an economist at JPMorgan in Hong Kong.
"House prices are probably going to continue to decline, but
at a slower pace."
The housing downturn has weighed on already soft demand in
China, dampening consumer confidence and slashing demand for
related products from home appliances to glass, cement and
steel. But even if the market only shows signs of bottoming out,
it could put a floor under falling global prices for raw
materials such as copper and iron ore, helping big commodity
producers like Australia.
The news, which came on the eve of the Golden Week holiday,
signalled that China's central authorities were serious about
preventing further deterioration in the property market, which
accounts for about 15 percent of the world's second-biggest
economy.
"We will see the market boom with sales during the Golden
Week," said Liu Yuan, the head of research at Centaline, a
property consultant, in Shanghai.
"Such good news will make developers adjust their sales
strategy overnight," he said, predicting a 15 percent monthly
jump in property sales in October.
Second-home buyers can now get a 30 percent discount on
their mortgage rates, an offer previously limited only to
first-home buyers, the central bank and the banking regulator
said. Downpayment levels were also cut to 30 percent from 60-70
percent.
Home prices fell for the fourth consecutive month in August
while new construction activity continued to slump, leading many
analysts to argue that only a cut in mortgage rates could turn
things around for the sector and the economy.
Factory output and a broad measure of credit supply in China
both skidded unexpectedly to six-year lows this summer. That
fuelled bets that China's leaders would have to further loosen
fiscal and monetary policies if they wish to grow the economy by
around 7.5 percent this year, as targeted by the government.
"I think the big macro call for China is: will home buyers
respond to the signal from the central government that it's time
to get back into the market?" said Tim Condon, an economist at
ING Bank in Singapore.
A RECOVERY?
To support the housing market, 40 of 46 regional Chinese
governments have already abolished housing investment limits
that were originally in place to calm frothy home prices. Yet
prices have continued to drop in a record number of cities.
Now authorities have relaxed the rules even further.
In cities without housing investment limits, banks lend to
those buying their third homes and who do not have any
outstanding unpaid mortgages. Banks were previously barred from
lending to residents who were trying to buy more than two homes
in big cities.
"For families that own one home and have paid off their
mortgages, banks should treat them as first-home buyers," the
People's Bank of China and the banking regulator said in a joint
statement on the central bank's website.
Banks should quicken their disbursements of mortgages and
lend to healthy property developers that have commercially
viable projects, the regulators said.
Some would-be home buyers have reported long waits for loan
applications to be processed by banks which are wary of taking
on even more exposure to the weakening sector as bad loans
climb.
To pay for the mortgages, the regulators said banks should
sell mortgage-backed securities and bonds with longer
maturities.
Developers on their part were also encouraged to sell bonds
in the interbank market, and a pilot for real estate investment
trusts, or REITs, would also be started to broaden financing
channels.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore & Kim Coghill)