BEIJING Oct 13 China will scrap some charges
for homebuyers who borrow from a government housing fund, state
media said on Monday, as Beijing makes another move to boost the
weak property market by reducing costs.
The government will exempt notarial, guarantee and mortgage
insurance fees as well as valuation charges for new and existing
homes that are financed by the government housing provident
fund, the state owned Xinhua news agency said on its official
Weibo microblog.
The housing provident fund is a government-designed saving
plan that allows Chinese workers and their employers to pay a
part of their monthly wages into the fund to finance future home
purchases.
Mortgages that are financed by the fund usually carry lower
interest rates than bank loans.
Monday's move came after the government cut mortgage rates
and downpayment levels last month for some homebuyers, taking
one of its biggest steps this year to boost an economy
increasingly threatened by a sagging housing market.
China's housing market has softened this year, with sales
slowing and banks becoming more cautious about lending to
developers and investors.
The housing sector affects around 40 other industries in
China and accounts for around 15 percent of the economy. Its
softening is of rising concern to companies and policymakers as
a drag on growth.
(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)