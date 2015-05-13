(Repeats to fix formatting)
* Property investment +6 pct y/y in Jan-Apr
* Property sales -4.8 pct, new starts -17.3 pct
* Worst of property downturn may be over, but high
inventories keep new starts weak - RBS
By Clare Jim
May 13 China's real estate investment growth
continued to slow in the first four months of 2015 to the lowest
since May 2009 as new construction weakened, and economists
expect it to improve only after excess housing inventory is cut
back.
Property investment growth slowed to 6 percent in January to
April from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics
(NBS) reported on Wednesday, easing from 8.5 percent in the
first quarter.
The area of new property starts fell by 17.3 percent in
January-April compared to a 18.4 pct fall in first quarter.
The floor area of property sold dropped 4.8 percent during
the period, narrowing from a 9.2 percent decline in January to
March, thanks to the relaxation of tax rules and easier
downpayment requirements on second homes introduced in late
March.
"It's fair to say that at least the risk of the much further
pronounced (property) downturn has come down with the recent
data on sales and prices. But I think it's going to take some
time before we start to see a meaningful recovery on the
construction side," said Louis Kuijs, RBS's Greater China chief
economist based in Hong Kong.
"Housing starts remained very, very weak...as we still have
a sizable amount of inventory in the pipeline. We have to see a
recovery in starts before we can start to see overall
construction indicators to improve significantly."
RATE CUTS MAY PROMOTE INVESTMENT
China's central bank cut interest rates for the third time
in six months on Sunday to lower companies' borrowing costs and
re-energise a sputtering economy.
An immediate beneficiary might have been real estate
investment, which directly affects about 40 other business
sectors in China, and is considered to be a crucial driver of
economic activity.
Executives at nearly a dozen listed Chinese developers told
Reuters they will ramp up investment in property this year
thanks to Beijing's interest rate cuts.
China's CSI300 real estate sub-index jumped 3.5
percent after the data release, versus a 0.8 percent fall in the
CSI300 index.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)