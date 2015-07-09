BEIJING, July 9 Chinese investors began turning
away from stocks and into real estate in the second quarter, a
private survey of households showed, suggesting property may be
returning to favour.
The number of families that increased their spending in the
housing market in the April-June period rose to 3.7 percent from
2.3 percent in the first quarter, a survey conducted by the
China Household Finance and Survey Centre (CHFS) showed.
The centre, which is a unit of China's Southwestern
University of Finance and Economics, runs a biennial survey of
Chinese household financial behaviour.
Meanwhile, sentiment on home prices in China picked up in
the second quarter. An index of expectations on home prices
increased to 111.8 in the second quarter from 93.5 between
January and March, the survey showed.
The trend suggested that potential home buyers have turned
more optimistic on the housing market, which has shown signs of
stabilising in recent months after a slew of government measures
to support the sector.
"In general, there are signs of capital leaving the stock
markets for the housing sector, which could be another momentum
to push up the housing market," the CHFS said.
The survey showed the Chinese public was becoming more
pessimistic of the stock market even before it began its sharp
slide in mid-June. An index measuring expectations for shares
fell to 110.0 in the second quarter from 142.0 in the first.
Chinese stock markets have plunged nearly
30 percent in three weeks since mid-June despite a flurry of
market stabilisation measures.
The survey also showed 37 million or 8.8 percent of Chinese
families held shares in the stock markets, with 40.5 percent of
them making profits as of June 26.
The survey, which is conducted every quarter, polled over
5,000 households selected from 28,000 families across the
country.
(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)