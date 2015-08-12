* Jan-July property investment growth slows to 4.3 pct y/y
* Housing investment quickens for the 1st time in 19 months
* Property sales +6.1 pct yr/yr vs +3.9 pct in H1
By Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, Aug 12 China's real estate investment
growth continued to slow in the first seven months of 2015 due
to weak new construction, but property sales and housing
investment improved, indicating a mixed recovery in the
struggling property market.
Property investment, a main driver of the economy, grew 4.3
percent in the January to July period from a year earlier, the
slowest rate since the March quarter of 2009, data from the
National Bureau of Statistics(NBS)showed on Wednesday.
Wednesday's weak property investment data is a bad omen for
China's economic growth, which has stalled as low overseas
demand cut into exports and industrial production, prompting the
People's Bank of China to devalue the yuan on Tuesday.
A year-long slump in the housing market has dragged on the
economy, which is widely expected to post its worst performance
in a quarter of a century this year.
Weak property investment is expected to continue this year
as a huge overhang of unsold houses deters developers from
starting new construction, analysts said.
"There are no obvious recovering signs in the land market
and new construction, especially in second- and third-tier
cities. So investment will keep its single-digit growth rate for
a period of time," said Jeffrey Gao, head of China Property
Research at Nomura in Hong Kong.
New construction fell 16.8 percent during the January to
July period from a year ago, worsening from a 15.8 percent
annual drop in the first half, the NBS data showed.
SALES IMPROVING
Property sales picked up again after a barrage of government
support measures. The official data showed the total floor space
sold in the first seven months rose 6.1 percent during the
January-July period, up from a 3.9 percent increase in January
to June.
There was good news in quickening pace of housing
investment, which increased 3.0 percent in the January to July
period from a year ago, faster than a 2.8 annual growth in the
first half, the NBS data showed.
That rise marked the first increase in investment growth
since December 2013. Housing investment accounted for 67.3
percent of China's total property investment.
"The recovery of housing investment growth will fuel the
growth of total property investment in coming months," Li Jiao,
senior statistician at NBS, said in a statement accompanying the
data.
China's top economic planner said on Monday that the
property market was likely to continue to improve in the second
half of this year, a good sign for the economy.
Beijing has rolled out a series of measures since September
to make it easier for people to buy second homes, and four cuts
to benchmark interest rates since November have also helped to
bolster market sentiment.
(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao; Editing by Eric Meijer)