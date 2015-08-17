BEIJING Aug 17 Beijing is stepping up curbs on
property market speculation after prices surged in one area of
the capital, raising concerns some bigger cities may also
tighten home purchase rules.
China's year-long slump in the housing market has dragged on
the economy but there are fears bubbles are forming in some big
cities even as prices in smaller cities languish.
Analysts say other cities, however, are not expected to
follow Tongzhou district, a southeastern suburb of the capital,
as prices in that area had been fuelled by expectations it would
become a sub-administrative center for local government.
Under the new rule, non-residents of Tongzhou and those
who have not paid social insurance or taxes there for at least
three years, are barred from buying second homes in the area,
the Beijing municipal commission of housing and urban-rural
development said in statement on its website late last Friday.
For people without Beijing housing registration, they must
have paid more than five-years worth of taxes or social
insurance with three-years of that registered in Tongzhou to buy
the first home in Tongzhou, it said, adding that previous
restrictions would stay in place.
Previously, buyers were not required to have paid
three-years of taxes in Tongzhou or be registered as residents
in Tongzhou, to buy homes in the area.
Analysts say market conditions remain weak in smaller
cities.
"We do not see this as a signal that the favourable policy
stance will reverse in the short term, especially in the
lower-tier cities," property analysts at Barclays said in a
note.
The capital city's property controls are always more
stringent than other cities as residents there are barred from
owning more than two homes while non-residents who have paid
more than five-year's worth of taxes can buy no more than one
property in the city.
Chinese cities relaxed home purchase restrictions last year
to support slow economic growth with only four first-tier cities
keeping the rules unchanged.
While home sales and prices have improved in bigger cities
in recent months after a barrage of government support measures,
a huge overhang of unsold houses in small cities still keeps the
housing market under pressure.
July property price data for 70 of the biggest Chinese
cities is due on Tuesday and analysts expect prices to have
risen further from the previous month on improved sales and
market sentiment.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)