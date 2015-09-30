* Minimum downpayment for first-time home buyers now 25 pct
* Higher rates still apply in some first-tier cities
* Government looking to combat falling property investment
* Property a driver of overall economy
(Adds comment)
By Xiaoyi Shao and Jason Subler
BEIJING, Sept 30 China on Wednesday said it will
cut the minimum downpayment level for first-time home buyers in
many cities, stepping up support for the sluggish property
market and stumbling economy.
It was the second measure in two days to fire up consumption
following a government decision to halve the tax on the sale of
small cars.
The central bank and banking regulator said they would be
lowering minimum downpayments for first-time home buyers to 25
percent, from the previous 30 percent, in cities that do not
have restrictions on purchases.
The move is intended to "support reasonable consumption of
housing", the People's Bank of China and the China Banking
Regulatory Commission said in a statement on the central bank's
website on Wednesday, dated Sept. 24.
China's property sector has hit a weak patch in the last
year or so, with slowing sales leading to an overhang of unsold
apartments and affecting demand for everything from steel to
home appliances and furniture.
"The relaxed rule is helpful but the impact will not be
immediate because the main reason for high inventory in some
cities is bad location and transportation," said David Ji,
Greater China head of research & consultancy at Knight Frank.
"The new rule will likely stimulate demand from buyers who
are already observing on the sideline and help them to get into
the market," Ji added.
The property sector accounts for 15 percent of China's gross
domestic product, so even modest signs of improvement would
relieve some pressure on the economy, which is expected to
expand at its slowest pace in a quarter of a century this year.
Home prices rose for a fourth consecutive month in August as
sales and market sentiment improved, a rare bright spot in an
otherwise gloomy economic outlook.
In a separate move on Wednesday, the housing ministry asked
local governments to increase financial support to home buyers
funding their purchases with housing provident funds.
FAVOURABLE POLICY
Still, analysts do not expect a full-blown turnaround in the
property market any time soon, as the huge overhang of unsold
homes discourages construction and investment in all but the
biggest cities.
"The move shows the government's obvious intention to
stabilise the property market. We expect favourable policies to
be sustained in the property market until property investment
starts to recover," said property analysts at Haitong
Securities.
While home sales and prices have picked up in the last
couple of months, annual growth in property investment in the
first eight months of the year slowed to 3.5 percent, the lowest
since early 2009, while new construction starts plunged by
nearly 17 percent, impacting commodity markets worldwide.
Wednesday's move is the latest step aimed at supporting a
sector seen as pivotal to economic growth. The government eased
restrictions on foreigners purchasing property in August, though
the impact of that was seen as limited.
The lower downpayment requirements will not apply in certain
big cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen that have
imposed restrictions on buying to prevent bubbles.
Cities relaxed home purchase restrictions last year to
support economic growth with only first-tier cities keeping the
rules unchanged.
(Additional reporting by Winni Zhou, Jenny Su in BEIJING and
Clare Jim in TAIPEI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Robert Birsel)