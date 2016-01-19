* 2015 property investment +1 pct y/y, sales volume +6.5 pct
* New housing starts -14 pct, inventory growth eases
* Full-year growth in 2016 likely to be negative - analyst
By Clare Jim
HONG KONG, Jan 19 China's property investment
growth eased to 1 percent in 2015, the slowest in nearly seven
years even as national sales improved, and the pace will likely
turn negative this year as developers slow new construction due
to oversupply.
Real estate investment, a major driver of the economy which
affects more than 40 other sectors from cement to furniture,
grew last month at its slowest since February 2009, according to
data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday.
The 2015 growth rate compared with an annual rise of 1.3
percent in the first 11 months and 10.5 percent in 2014.
Real growth adjusted for inflation in 2015 was higher at 2.8
percent due to softer construction material prices, compared
with 9.9 percent in 2014.
New housing starts declined 14 percent as developers were
still selling off bloated inventories of unsold homes, though
inventory floor area was still 15.6 percent higher than a year
earlier, but down from 16.5 percent in November.
"New starts' decline may accelerate to 20 percent this year,
which means property investment will be worse than last year. It
is likely to turn into a drop," said Gavekal Dragonomics
economist Rosealea Yao in Beijing.
A slowdown in property investment will continue to be a drag
on the world's second-largest economy, despite warming home
prices.
"Inventory increase is slowing, but the slowdown is caused
by lower new starts, which doesn't mean demand is growing
stronger. With the demand not so strong, the way to maintain a
low inventory level is to build even less," CLSA analyst Nicole
Wong said.
Property sales hit 1.3 billion square metres in December, up
17.6 percent from November and 6.5 percent higher than a year
earlier.
While the housing market bottomed last year after the
government rolled out a raft of support measures, inventory in
third- and fourth-tier markets, which account for around 60
percent of national sales, remains high.
The government said last month it would undertake more
measures to tackle property inventories, including helping
migrant workers buy homes in cities.
"The balance between demand and supply in the cities we're
in has improved a lot...so we don't need to push for destocking
in these cities," said an official of state-backed China
Resources Land, with 74 percent of its projects in
major cities.
"But we're not talking about the third-tier cities here. We
are offering promotions in the smaller cities to push sales,"
the official said.
Goldman Sachs analyst Yi Wang said in a research report last
week the government should do more to promote destocking.
"(Government should also) manage the supply carefully by
supporting industry consolidation, rather than encouraging the
premature resumption of property investment growth."
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Eric Meijer and Jacqueline
Wong)