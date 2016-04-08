BEIJING, April 8 Shanghai will increase monitoring of mortgage lending as part of stricter measures to cool an overheated property market, according to a document seen by Reuters on Friday.

Banks will be required to provide details on their home mortgages to buyers, the document released by the central bank's Shanghai branch said.

Shanghai authorities released new rules last month tightening mortgage down payment requirements for second home purchases and increasing the threshold non-residents need to meet to buy homes in the city.

Property prices in top-tier Chinese cities are booming while prices in smaller cities, where most of China's urban population lives, are sinking, complicating government efforts to spread wealth more evenly and arrest slowing economic growth. (Reporting by Li Zheng; Writing by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Kevin Yao and Jacqueline Wong)