BEIJING, April 8 Shanghai will increase
monitoring of mortgage lending as part of stricter measures to
cool an overheated property market, according to a document seen
by Reuters on Friday.
Banks will be required to provide details on their home
mortgages to buyers, the document released by the central bank's
Shanghai branch said.
Shanghai authorities released new rules last month
tightening mortgage down payment requirements for second home
purchases and increasing the threshold non-residents need to
meet to buy homes in the city.
Property prices in top-tier Chinese cities are booming while
prices in smaller cities, where most of China's urban population
lives, are sinking, complicating government efforts to spread
wealth more evenly and arrest slowing economic growth.
(Reporting by Li Zheng; Writing by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by
Kevin Yao and Jacqueline Wong)