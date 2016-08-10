BEIJING Aug 10 China's outstanding household
mortgages are growing rapidly, fuelled by property demand, but
the growth is unsustainable in the long-term, a Chinese
investment bank has said in a report.
Total outstanding mortgages grew 31 percent on the year to
stand at 16.8 trillion yuan ($2.53 trillion) by June, to account
for 24 percent of annualised GDP over the past year, a low ratio
compared to developed economies such as Japan and the United
States, the bank, China International Capital Corporation
Limited (CICC) said.
Increased access to mortgages has boosted property demand,
it said, but the rapid growth was "unsustainable," with the CICC
predicting further policy changes to dampen demand.
"The surge in household mortgage stock has already caught
the eyes of economic observers and policy makers, and may lead
to some property/mortgage-related policy fine-tuning in selected
cities," it said, blaming land shortages in first and
second-tier cities for driving up prices.
That finding is echoed by a recent Fitch Ratings report,
which estimates that China needs to build residential property
space of 800 million square meters (956 million square yards)
every year until 2030 to fulfil demand.
China's new land supply for construction fell 27.4 percent
last year from 2014, a government official from the Ministry of
Land and Resources told a news conference on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)