BEIJING Aug 10 China's outstanding household mortgages are growing rapidly, fuelled by property demand, but the growth is unsustainable in the long-term, a Chinese investment bank has said in a report.

Total outstanding mortgages grew 31 percent on the year to stand at 16.8 trillion yuan ($2.53 trillion) by June, to account for 24 percent of annualised GDP over the past year, a low ratio compared to developed economies such as Japan and the United States, the bank, China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC) said.

Increased access to mortgages has boosted property demand, it said, but the rapid growth was "unsustainable," with the CICC predicting further policy changes to dampen demand.

"The surge in household mortgage stock has already caught the eyes of economic observers and policy makers, and may lead to some property/mortgage-related policy fine-tuning in selected cities," it said, blaming land shortages in first and second-tier cities for driving up prices.

That finding is echoed by a recent Fitch Ratings report, which estimates that China needs to build residential property space of 800 million square meters (956 million square yards) every year until 2030 to fulfil demand.

China's new land supply for construction fell 27.4 percent last year from 2014, a government official from the Ministry of Land and Resources told a news conference on Wednesday. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)