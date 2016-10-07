UPDATE 1-Humbled by Valeant, Ackman goes back to basics
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.
HONG KONG Oct 7 Two cities in China's southern Guangdong province and the southeast city of Fuzhou imposed new home buying restrictions on Thursday aimed at preventing a property bubble.
The tightening measures imposed in Zhuhai, Dongguan and Fuzhou included raising downpayment requirements and restricting owners of two properties from buying more.
In the previous six days, 14 Chinese cities have imposed similar administrative restrictions to curb property speculation.
But real estate agents said that readily available, cheap mortgages and strong demand are likely to keep China's property market rising, even if restrictions dampen sales and prices over the short term.
The three cities on Thursday raised downpayment requirement for second-home buyers to 40 percent from 30 percent, while Fuzhou raised the requirement even for first-time buyers if they are not local residents.
Dongguan also restricted families who have two or more properties from taking out mortgages or buying apartments of any size, while the other two still allow buyers to acquire apartments larger than 144 square meters.
In Guangdong province, first-tier city Guangzhou already has home purchase restrictions in place while Fushan imposed new curbs on Oct 4. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Eric Meijer)
TAIPEI, May 19 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday as investors booked profits ahead of the weekend amid uncertainties surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump after reports he tried to influence a federal investigation. Foreign investors were net sellers of local equities for the first time in two weeks on Thursday, even as Wall Street bounced back overnight from its worst sell-off in more than eight months. The choppiness came following the appointment of former F