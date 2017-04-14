SHANGHAI, April 14 China's southern island
province of Hainan has drawn up measures to clamp down on real
estate speculation, the official Hainan Daily newspaper
reported, the latest in a flurry of steps to tame hot property
prices.
Cities across China have been rolling out much tougher real
estate restrictions this year in an effort to contain resurgent
demand from home buyers and property speculators, as earlier
cooling measures appeared to be having limited effect.
While most analysts do not see a high risk of a property
market crash, they note increasingly stringent regulations could
eventually curb investment and construction, weighing on
economic growth.
Hainan's new investment restrictions will prevent buyers
from getting mortgages to buy third homes, and will also ban
non-residents from buying second newly built homes in the
province, the paper said, citing a notice approved by the local
government.
Down payments for residents of Sanya, one of China's most
popular cities for touriara, have been raised to 50 percent for
a second home.
In the rest of the province, residents still paying back
previous loans will also have to make a down payment of 50
percent for a second home.
The capital of China's Sichuan province said on Wednesday
that newly-bought homes cannot be sold again for at least three
years.
China was also forced to crack down on real estate
speculation in Hebei after announcing the launch of a new
economic zone in the province.
(Reporting by Wang Jing and David Stanway; Editing by Kim
Coghill)