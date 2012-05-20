BEIJING May 20 China's premier reiterated calls
on Sunday for the country to maintain its campaign to cool down
its property market, a series of controls on credit and
purchases that have begun to drive down housing prices.
"Property market controls are still at a crucial stage, the
task of adjustment is arduous and we must keep policy stable.
Localities must pay attention to this point," said Wen Jiabao,
in comments reported on Chinese state radio.
"We must strictly implement differentiated housing credit
and tax policies, as well as restrictions on home purchases. We
must never allow property controls to suffer a setback, or else
our achievements through many years of hard work will come to
nothing," he added.
Chinese home prices fell in April for a second month in a
row compared with year ago levels. Average home prices in 70
major cities fell 1.2 percent from a year earlier, after a 0.7
percent fall in March.
Wen's comments appeared to be aimed at local governments,
many of which badly need the proceeds from land sales to repay
maturing debts and would like to see Beijing roll back its
property rules.
Some localities have tweaked those rules to spur housing
transactions while trying to avoid violating Wen's restrictions
on multiple home purchases, which are at the core of the
tightening campaign.
Some have so far won the central leaders' consent, although
efforts in Shanghai and a third-tier city of Wuhu were revoked
within days.
China started its tightening of the property market towards
the end of 2009, after house prices surged in many cities and
put home ownership out of reach for much of China's burgeoning
middle class.
Prices had been boosted in large part by a 4 trillion yuan
($635 billion) government stimulus package launched during the
global financial crisis.
Wen has since vowed repeatedly to drive home prices back
down to a reasonable level, aiming to ensure social stability
during this year's once-in-a-decade reshuffle of the Communist
Party's top leadership.
A Reuters poll in April showed economists expected a further
fall in home prices of 10 to 20 percent in the April-December
period, after a slip of 5 percent in the first three months of
the year.
(Reporting by Sabrina Mao and Don Durfee; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)