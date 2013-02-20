(Adds details, quotes, context)
BEIJING Feb 20 China's cabinet on Wednesday
restated its intention to extend a pilot property tax programme
to more cities and urged local authorities again to put price
control targets on new homes, in the latest effort to calm
frothy real estate markets.
The policy pledges - made in a meeting of the State Council
chaired by outgoing Premier, Wen Jiabao - broadly restated
measures China has rolled out in the past three years of steady
campaigning to rein in excessive home price rises.
A statement of the meeting published on the government's
website, www.gov.cn, said property prices are stabilising and
came as markets anticipated a raft of new measures to temper
stubbornly high house prices.
It did not detail when and how the pilot property tax
programme - currently operating only in Shanghai and Chongqing
at rates of between 0.5 percent and 1.2 percent - would be
expanded.
Buoyant prices in some cities are mostly due to China's
urbanisation and shortages in home supply will likely persist in
these places in the near term, the government said.
"In recent years, all localities and departments have
carefully implemented the government's policies to control the
property market," the statement said.
"(They) have achieved positive results by effectively
curbing the speculative purchase of homes and gradually
stabilising the real estate market."
The statement, which listed five areas where the government
can control the housing market, mentioned an expansion of
property taxes in passing.
Some investors are expecting Beijing to announce new
measures to temper stubbornly high house prices that have
largely defied the government's cooling efforts so far.
Average home prices in China's 100 biggest cities rose 1
percent in January from a month earlier, a private survey
showed, quickening from December's 0.2 percent rise in the
eighth consecutive month of gains.
China is due to release official January home price data on
Friday, Feb. 22 at 0130 GMT.
China's attempt to control home prices is in its third year,
although efforts were partly undone last year by the central
bank's monetary policy easing and two interest rate cuts to
boost a slowing economy.
Rising house prices anger ordinary Chinese unable to afford
homes and threaten social stability. But falling home prices
also unnerve investors who worry a property slump could hobble
the world's No 2 economy.
China's Wen has pledged to restrain home costs, but average
prices still rocketed 10 times in the country's biggest cities
in the 10 years of his Premiership.
(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick
Edwards and Sanjeev Miglani)