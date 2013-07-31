BEIJING, July 31 A senior central bank official refuted any link between a property boom and easy credit on Wednesday, saying unbalanced supply and demand caused rising home prices in China, not the country's ample money supply.

Sheng Songcheng, head of statistics with the People's Bank of China, said one of the main targets of the country's monetary policy is to maintain the stability of overall consumer prices and not to target prices of specific goods.

"Money flows freely in the whole country while the gains of home prices are different in different regions," Sheng wrote in the Financial News daily newspaper, which is published by the central bank.

"The effective way to curb the prices of any specific goods is to improve the supply and demand situation rather than looking for reasons in the aspect of money supply," Sheng said.

China's home prices have been rising since around the middle of last year when the central bank began to expand monetary easing as part of Beijing's growth-supporting policies.

The government has been trying to keep a lid on prices through various measures, worried about a property bubble and potential unrest as more Chinese find themselves priced out of the housing market.

But its efforts have butted up against strong demand and the need for local governments to sell land to developers to raise money.

The pace of China's month-on-month home price rises edged down for a third straight month in June though the year-on-year gains were the strongest this year. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Eric Meijer)