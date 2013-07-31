BEIJING, July 31 A senior central bank official
refuted any link between a property boom and easy credit on
Wednesday, saying unbalanced supply and demand caused rising
home prices in China, not the country's ample money supply.
Sheng Songcheng, head of statistics with the People's Bank of
China, said one of the main targets of the country's monetary
policy is to maintain the stability of overall consumer prices
and not to target prices of specific goods.
"Money flows freely in the whole country while the gains of
home prices are different in different regions," Sheng wrote in
the Financial News daily newspaper, which is published by the
central bank.
"The effective way to curb the prices of any specific goods
is to improve the supply and demand situation rather than
looking for reasons in the aspect of money supply," Sheng said.
China's home prices have been rising since around the middle
of last year when the central bank began to expand monetary
easing as part of Beijing's growth-supporting policies.
The government has been trying to keep a lid on prices
through various measures, worried about a property bubble and
potential unrest as more Chinese find themselves priced out of
the housing market.
But its efforts have butted up against strong demand and the
need for local governments to sell land to developers to raise
money.
The pace of China's month-on-month home price rises edged
down for a third straight month in June though the year-on-year
gains were the strongest this year.
