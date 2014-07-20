By Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, July 21 Rattled by falling home prices,
some of the wealthiest Chinese are paring their property
investments and turning to private equity or overseas holiday
homes, a sign of fading hopes that the once red-hot market can
bounce back any time soon.
"Smart money" checking the exit is a bad omen for any
market, especially one considered frothy after a five-year
record-breaking bull run, but wealth managers, brokers and
analysts say there is no reason for alarm yet.
First, the rich are not in a full retreat mode but rather
looking to spread the risks more evenly, money managers say.
"There are indeed clients choosing to reduce their exposure
to the property sector, but it's not a common phenomenon," said
an investment strategist at a private banking arm of a large
state-owned bank. The banker declined to be named because he was
not authorised to speak to the media.
Bankers also don't expect investors to simply dump their
real estate because the market cools.
"Unless someone has an especially big portion of their
assets invested in property, he or she would not be in a hurry
to sell," said Wang Jing, a deputy general manager at China
Merchants Bank's private banking arm. "They would choose to rent
their houses to deal with their cash-flow problems."
Furthermore, millions of middle-class Chinese, not rich
enough to invest abroad and frustrated by official limits on
bank deposit rates that barely beat inflation continue to see
buying a second or third home as the best investment.
Confronted with talk of more price cuts by developers to
revive ebbing sales, those investors either hold on to cash and
wait or focus more on megacities like Shanghai or Beijing and
avoid smaller markets that struggle with oversupply.
MINORITY VIEW
"The choice of the rich is the view of a minority. We do not
think it represents a trend for the masses in future," said Zhao
Dazhen, a property analyst at CEBM Group, an investment research
firm in Shanghai.
"Market uncertainty is keeping most people on the sidelines.
Potential buyers will be back once there are signs of a
recovery."
Data appear to confirm that analysis, with new yuan deposits
nearly tripling in June to 3.8 trillion, the biggest jump in at
least 12 months. The central bank's second-quarter consumer
survey also showed property has not lost its appeal: 14 percent
of households said they wanted to buy a new home, roughly the
same as a year ago.
By contrast, the rich, investment advisers at their side,
increasingly choose to shift their money elsewhere in search for
better returns rather than wait for prices to level off.
China's wealthy have dabbled in foreign real estate in the
past and fears that the market has gone too are also not exactly
new.
What is new is a growing sense that despite a pick-up in
home sales volumes last month, the second monthly decline in
prices in June might be the beginning of a longer slide.
Well-heeled investors are also shifting funds abroad faster
than ever. Realtors in New York, Sydney or London all report how
over the past year Chinese buyers became top foreign investors
in their markets, snapping up high-end prestige properties.
Data from the National Association of Realtors, a U.S.
trade association, showed that the Chinese accounted for about
16 percent of foreign home buyers in the United States in the
year ending March 2014, up from 12 percent in 2013 and 2012.
Compared with the size of the domestic property market - 8.1
trillion yuan ($1.3 trillion) in sales last year -- outflows are
still relatively small and a central bank probe into an offshore
investment scheme offered by one of China's major banks might
curb investor appetite for foreign assets.
For optimists the limited scale of the foreign property
investment and firm belief of many Chinese that a home remains
the best store of value suggest that China's housing market is
in a "natural correction" rather than on the brink of a slump.
STILL A BUY
Interviews with 10 would-be investors and property brokers
in showrooms in Beijing, Shanghai and the southern city of
Hangzhou convey that sense of confidence.
"Of course I will buy houses for investment," says former
investment industry professional Wu Linzhi, 52, while browsing
house for sale ads at a real estate broker in Shanghai.
"Investing in property is one of the best ways to preserve
the value of your cash. This is especially true in China's
biggest cities such as Shanghai."
Whether China faces a severe property market supply overhang
is hotly debated. According to one expert about 20 percent of
apartments in Chinese cities stand empty, but others say the
figure is exaggerated. For one, it may include homes bought as
financial investment where owners have no intention to move in
or rent.
Central Bank Governor Zhou Xiaochuan recently admitted that
policymakers are not sure themselves whether the property market
is suffering from a supply glut or simply going through a soft
patch caused by the slowing economy and financial stress.
For some well-heeled Chinese bad news is just another reason
to call a realtor.
"I used to buy some wealth management products but stopped
immediately after hearing there was a default," said Yu Li, a
43-year-old catering business executive.
"So I just put most of my money into the property market.
You cannot save your extra money in banks. Banks themselves are
in debt, would you dare to give your money to them?"
