* Property investment +8.5 pct y/y in Q1 vs +10.4 pct in
Jan-Feb
* Property sales -9.2 pct vs -16.3 pct
* Investment growth to continue to slow, weigh on
GDP-economists
* Sales to show growth in second-half-economists
(Recasts with more details, comment, updates index prices)
By Clare Jim
HONG KONG, April 15 Growth in China's real
estate investment in the first quarter slowed to the lowest rate
since 2009 as developers focused on clearing excess inventory,
while a series of government support measures braked the rate of
decline in property sales.
While home sales are expected to climb in the coming months
helped by government support, economists and analysts said
falling property investment will continue to weigh on the
economy.
Property investment growth eased to 8.5 percent in January
to March from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics
(NBS) reported on Wednesday, dropping from 10.4 percent in the
first two months of 2015. The 2009 low was 8.3 percent.
Property sales volume dropped 9.2 percent from the
year-earlier period, narrowing from a 16.3 percent decline in
January to February.
Growth in China's gross domestic product, of which real
estate comprises about 15 percent, slowed to a six-year low of
7.0 percent in the first quarter as demand stayed weak.
GDP data out on Wednesday met analyst forecasts, but built
up expectations that authorities will roll out more policy
stimulus to avert a sharper slowdown.
China's stock indexes, which have been on a historic rally
since Beijing began easing monetary policy in November, eased in
afternoon trade after the data release, with the CSI300 index
down 0.8 percent. The CSI300 real estate sub-index
, however, dipped over 2 percent.
"The easing policies will be of limited help to property
investment, which has a larger impact on the real economy than
housing sales. It'll be difficult for property investment to see
a rise in growth," said Nomura chief China economist Zhao Yang.
"That's why the government is focusing on boosting
infrastructure."
Zhao said the government's relaxation of its house-buying
regulations in late March were stimulatory to sales in the short
term, and forecast some slight growth for the second half of the
year.
The real estate downturn remains a key risk to China's 7
percent economic growth target, crimping demand in 40 related
economic sectors ranging from steel to cement to furniture.
China Vanke , the country's largest
property developer, last month warned of a large inventory of
unsold property, and state-backed China Resources Land
said the sector will continue to focus on clearing inventory
this year.
But the rate of decline in Chinese home prices slowed in
March from February, two private surveys showed, adding to hopes
the housing market is stabilizing as Beijing enacts policies to
bolster a faltering economy.
