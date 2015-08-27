(Writes through)
BEIJING Aug 27 China has relaxed its property
investment rules for foreigners across the country, a government
statement showed on Thursday, providing a fillip to the real
estate market and stumbling economy.
Foreign institutional investors no longer had to pay
registration fees when taking out domestic and foreign loans to
finance their property purchases or when settling foreign
exchange transactions, the Commerce Ministry said.
Foreign individuals and companies were also now free to buy
as many properties as they wished, as long as they stay within
the limits of local housing purchase limits where they exist.
Previously, foreign residents were allowed to own no more
than one property in mainland China, and only after they had
worked in the country for a year.
The website showed the notice was posted on Aug. 19 but it
could only be viewed on Thursday.
Allowing foreigners to invest more freely in China's housing
market could bolster growth in a key part of the Chinese
economy, which is otherwise struggling with a cooldown in
exports, factory output and domestic investment.
A plunge in China's stock market in the summer followed by
another bruising fall this week also sent shockwaves across the
world, leading some investors to fear the Chinese economy is
headed for a hard landing.
To prevent the world's second-largest economy from hitting
the skids, China has ushered in a flurry of support measures
this year that include this week's interest rate cut, the fifth
since November.
Authorities also stunned investors by devaluing the yuan by
nearly two percent this month but they deny the move was meant
to help exporters.
Worth around 15 percent of the economy, China's housing
market has stabilised in recent months, helped in part by the
rate cuts.
Home prices rose for a third consecutive month in July as
sales and market sentiment improved, a rare bright spot in
China's otherwise gloomy economic outlook.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou, Meng Meng and Koh Gui Qing; Editing
by Jacqueline Wong and Nick Macfie)