* China H1 property investment +6.1 pct y/y
* June only +3.5 pct y/y - Reuters calculations
* Property sales area +27.9 pct yr/yr vs 33.2 in Jan-May
* New starts and inventory growth both slow from May
(Recasts, adds analyst comment)
By Clare Jim
HONG KONG, July 15 Growth of investment in
China's real estate sector slowed in first half of 2016,
raising expectations that more stimulus may be injected over
the rest of the year to boost sales - especially in smaller
cities experiencing a persistent glut.
The slowdown in property investment growth was out of step
with China's overall economic growth which held at a steady 6.7
percent in the second quarter - even though private investment
fell to a new record low.
"China's property-led recovery based on government stimulus
has ended, GDP will be slower in the second half because the
property sector will not be as hot and new starts won't be as
strong," said ANZ Greater China Market Economist David Qu, who
is based in Shanghai.
Property investment in January-June rose 6.1 percent from a
year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)
showed on Friday, slowing from an increase of 7 percent in
January-May, while property sales by floor area grew 27.9
percent, down from 33.2 percent.
For June alone, property investment was up only 3.5 percent
from a year ago, according to Reuters calculations, compared
with 6.6 percent in May.
Real estate investment directly affects about 40 other
business sectors in China and is considered to be a crucial
driver for the economy.
Machinery maker Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and
Technology Co Ltd issued a profit warning this week,
citing a lack of significant improvement in demand for
construction machinery in the first six months despite a yearly
increase in property investment.
"A slowdown in the property sector in the second half is
bound to happen after a fast pickup in the first half, and the
market expectation now is the Chinese government will ease
credit to boost the sector," said David Hong, head of research
at Real Estate Information Corporation (CRIC).
"But if the loosening measures do not beat expectations, in
the end there could be a bigger downside surprise, hurting
(investment) confidence in the property sector."
China's CSI 300 Real Estate Index edged up
after the data was published, gaining 0.82 percent as of 0430
GMT, outperforming a flat CSI 300 Index.
A flurry of government stimulus measures introduced since
late 2014 have turned the sector around from a downturn mid last
year. Rapid price gains in some of the biggest cities fanned
fears of a bubble and prompted some local governments to tighten
home and land purchase requirements, cooling sales in the past
few months.
In many smaller cities, however, an overhang continued to
weigh on sales and prices.
New construction starts in June were up 4.9 percent from a
year ago, measured by floor area, Reuters calculations showed,
slowing from 10.6 percent in May.
Inventory by floor area last month was 8.6 percent higher
than a year earlier, compared to 9.9 percent in the previous
month. It posted a fourth consecutive monthly decline.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Eric Meijer)