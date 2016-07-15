July 15 China's real estate investment rose 6.1
percent in the first half of 2016 from the same period a year
earlier, while the property sales area increased 27.9 percent,
official data showed on Friday.
Investment growth, reported by the National Bureau of
Statistics (NBS), slowed from an increase of 7 percent in the
first five months.
Increase in property sales area was down from 33.2 percent
in January-May.
Real estate investment, which directly affects about 40
other business sectors in China, is considered to be a crucial
driver for the economy, which saw its slowest growth last year
in a quarter of a century.
A flurry of government stimulus measures have started to
turn the ailing sector around, but rapid price gains in some of
the country's biggest cities have fanned fears of a bubble and
prompted some local governments to tighten mortgage lending
requirements.
Huge inventories of unsold homes also continue to weigh on
prices in smaller cities.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Eric Meijer)