BEIJING, July 27 Property sales in Beijing rose
64.8 percent in 2015, boosted by more favourable housing
policies, according to a real estate white paper released by the
city's government.
Increased government stimulus sparked a sharp reversal in
the market after sales volumes fell 30 percent in 2014, the
white paper said.
The benchmark interest rate for housing loans also dropped
to its lower level in almost a decade, after several interest
rate cuts, the paper noted.
"The country's housing credit and tax policies have been at
their most favourable levels in recent years," the paper said.
The number of newly-built commercial homes and existing
stock sold in Beijing increased 26 percent and 90.7 percent
respectively year-on-year in 2015, according to the paper
published by Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and
Urban-Rural Development.
China reported slightly stronger-than-expected economic
growth in the second quarter as the housing boom and a
government infrastructure building spree boosted demand for
materials from cement to steel.
But recent data has also indicated that property investment
growth is cooling.
Some of the country's biggest cities have had to impose
curbs on property purchases as sharp price rises raise fears of
possible asset bubbles.
(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Kim
Coghill)