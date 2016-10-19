BRIEF-First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund raises monthly common share distribution
* First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund increases its monthly common share distribution to $0.1247 per share for june
BEIJING Oct 19 China's new construction starts in September, measured by floor area, were down 19.4 percent from a year ago, Reuters calculations showed, based on data released by the National Statistics Bureau (NBS) on Wednesday.
That marked a drastic deceleration in new construction from 3.3 percent in August.
New construction started in the first nine months this year was 6.8 percent higher than a year earlier, NBS data showed. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Kevin Yao; Editing by Eric Meijer)
SAO PAULO, May 22 Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participações SA priced a share offering on Monday at 11 reais a share, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. (Reporting by Paula Arendt Laier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)