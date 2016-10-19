BEIJING Oct 19 China's new construction starts in September, measured by floor area, were down 19.4 percent from a year ago, Reuters calculations showed, based on data released by the National Statistics Bureau (NBS) on Wednesday.

That marked a drastic deceleration in new construction from 3.3 percent in August.

New construction started in the first nine months this year was 6.8 percent higher than a year earlier, NBS data showed. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Kevin Yao; Editing by Eric Meijer)